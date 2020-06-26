Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $861,000 Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,487,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,558,000 after acquiring an additional 144,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 953,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 290,340 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Central Garden & Pet Co has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

