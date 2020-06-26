Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Global Net Lease worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 24.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 171,823 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 185,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 32,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 542,133 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Aegis cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.