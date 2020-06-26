Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,777 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

