Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 3,888 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,271,000 after purchasing an additional 161,821 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 41.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 345,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 101,280 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 269,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $98.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

