Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in RPT Realty were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 40.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.05 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPT Realty news, Director Richard L. Federico bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,399.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

