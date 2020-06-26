Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Infosys were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Infosys by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 18,687,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678,756 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 59.9% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 27,838,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426,585 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,838,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,284,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,149,000 after buying an additional 4,437,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $36,022,000. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1028 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Cfra raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.