Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 220.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Green Dot worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Green Dot by 540.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Green Dot by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $512,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.76 per share, with a total value of $919,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.