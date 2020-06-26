Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 283,190 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 283,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,961,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $51,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $21,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $18,043,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $17,855,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a market cap of $906.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

