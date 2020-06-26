Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 59,039 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,039 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 60,262.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 22.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.93.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. Research analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.