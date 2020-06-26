Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,272 Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of James River Group worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in James River Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in James River Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in James River Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of JRVR opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $515,517.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 470,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,342.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $43,908.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.