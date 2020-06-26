Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 112,781 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 830.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,781 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.27% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 114,468 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 65,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

APTS opened at $7.41 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $343.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

