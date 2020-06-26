Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDS. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 22.2% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDS opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

