Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,188,115 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,028,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,509,000 after acquiring an additional 557,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 102,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

