Stewart Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stewart Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 8.4% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.74.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

