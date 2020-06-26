Stearns Financial Services Group Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,348 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 604,257 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,291,000 after buying an additional 44,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $200.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,519.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

