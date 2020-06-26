SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DWX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 664,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,458,000 after acquiring an additional 584,862 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 32,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $32.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.