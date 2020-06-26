Shawn Henry Sells 1,529 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $156,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $108.34.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,497,000 after purchasing an additional 610,004 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth $2,342,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 456.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

