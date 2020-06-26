Seeyond Has $204,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,896 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,998 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,351,000 after buying an additional 53,051 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 22,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Microsoft by 43.6% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,425 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,519.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

