Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 56.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,025 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SC. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

In other Santander Consumer USA news, CEO Mahesh Aditya purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SC stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.25. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 63.41 and a quick ratio of 63.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.