Redrow (LON:RDW) PT Lowered to GBX 675 at Jefferies Financial Group

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 697 ($8.87) to GBX 675 ($8.59) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.91% from the stock’s previous close.

RDW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.78) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,040 ($13.24)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.13) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 410 ($5.22) to GBX 740 ($9.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 670.64 ($8.54).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 465.80 ($5.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 3.56. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 293 ($3.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 850.76 ($10.83). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 475.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 597.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.