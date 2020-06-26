Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.82% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 75,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

RYAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

RYAM opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.99. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

