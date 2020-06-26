PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,398 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.02% of PROS worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PROS by 165.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,552,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,772,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROS stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). PROS had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,245 shares of company stock valued at $280,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

