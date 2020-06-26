PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 198,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,099,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 153,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 44,129 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $139,308.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of ($506.52) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 46.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

