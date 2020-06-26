Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Opus Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $200.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,519.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

