Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 50.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,140 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWPX. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $105,543.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,548.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

