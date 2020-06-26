Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Position Lessened by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431,378 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Nielsen by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 605,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

