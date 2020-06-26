Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

NCBS opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $564.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $97,848.90. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.