NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,835 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of NIC worth $23,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,552,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIC in the first quarter valued at $27,629,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NIC by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,308,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 426,501 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIC by 782.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 291,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in NIC by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,459,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Sidoti assumed coverage on NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.31. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. NIC had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

