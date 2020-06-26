Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $100,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $287,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,164,589 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.