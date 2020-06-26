MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,900 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 54,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 118,127 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.6% in the first quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 179,165 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after buying an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $203.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,519.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

