Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,489 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 41.5% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 11.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 31.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 134,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $116.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.02. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $121.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

