Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,921 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Qualys by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $102.79 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $119.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $94,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,445.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 150,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $15,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,388,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,763,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,216 shares of company stock worth $24,409,207 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

