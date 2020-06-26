Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 856 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Heico were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Heico in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heico by 19.2% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Heico by 257.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Heico by 11.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heico by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 18,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,688,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,648,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $4,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,818,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,813 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,982. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $98.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78. Heico Corp has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $468.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Heico’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

