Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 638,843 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 638,843 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in GrubHub by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in GrubHub by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

GrubHub stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRUB. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair lowered shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,274.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,659 shares of company stock worth $2,285,251. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

