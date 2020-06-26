Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 18,539 Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,539 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.36% of El Pollo LoCo worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 108.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $198,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $444,160. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CL King started coverage on El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

LOCO opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $507.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.64. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.29%. El Pollo LoCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

