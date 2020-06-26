Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 33,213 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,909,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after purchasing an additional 251,580 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,375,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,480 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 611,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 215,860 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,379,000 after purchasing an additional 213,939 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

