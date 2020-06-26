Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,870 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aecom by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Aecom by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Aecom by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aecom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

In other Aecom news, CFO Troy Rudd purchased 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,579.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

