Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bunge by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,515,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bunge by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 93,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

