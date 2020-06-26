Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,689,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WTS opened at $79.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $114.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $107,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,293.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,789 shares of company stock worth $1,113,914. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.07.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

