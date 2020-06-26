Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $350,325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $110,701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $97,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,899,000 after purchasing an additional 630,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,157,000 after purchasing an additional 484,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $180.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -207.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.32 and its 200 day moving average is $147.78. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $191.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.12.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.