Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $942,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE:RJF opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420 in the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.