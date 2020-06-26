Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.30 Million in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $207.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

