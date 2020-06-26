Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.18 Million in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,753 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of IBERIABANK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 227.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,148,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,515,000 after buying an additional 797,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth $38,995,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth $22,934,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 78.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 659,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,856,000 after buying an additional 290,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth $20,728,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKC opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $79.68.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBKC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

