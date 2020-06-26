Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.14 Million in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 141,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Avaya as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 76.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of AVYA opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $15.61.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.20 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.