Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Position in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,832 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.27% of Extreme Networks worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,527.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 606,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 215,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 746.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,117.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 210,000 shares of company stock worth $892,934 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.