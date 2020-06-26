Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,636 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,328,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after buying an additional 202,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 982,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after buying an additional 225,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $38.05.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.22 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

