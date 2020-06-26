Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,554 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Scientific Games worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after buying an additional 303,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after buying an additional 205,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after buying an additional 215,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after buying an additional 27,269 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 45,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. Scientific Games Corp has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.48 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.