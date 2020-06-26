Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,073 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 70,507 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Peabody Energy worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,482 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.76. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $37,454.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,714 shares in the company, valued at $409,362.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Clarkson Capital lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

