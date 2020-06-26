Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,831 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $78.34 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.19.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $32,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,070 shares of company stock valued at $776,009 in the last three months. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.