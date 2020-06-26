Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,052 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 4,430.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 418,890 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCH shares. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In related news, Director Robert B. Hamill bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCH opened at $29.99 on Friday. Arch Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $454.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $405.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

